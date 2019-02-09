SAUNDERS, David E. Passed away peacefully, after battling ALS, at the in Danvers. Born in Wales, David moved to Bristol, England with his family in 1959, and gained a Mechanical Engineering degree. He started his career working at British aircraft Corporation working on the Concord aircraft. With his wife Julia, he moved to the USA in 1968, and after a year at Bell Aero systems in Niagara Falls, New York, spent the rest of his career at General Electric in Lynn, Massachusetts. He leaves his wife of 53 years Julia, his son Craig and his wife Mary of Brewer, ME, his daughter Karen of Kensington, MD, his sister Judith of Cheshire, England, and his grandchildren Bridget, Brendan and Brady Saunders, Jordan, Adam and Nathan Zennia. David was an active participant at All Saints Church in Danvers and volunteered in many aspects of Danvers life. He was one of the founders of the Danvers Youth Soccer Program, worked on the Danvers Rail Trail, tutored at the Middleton Jail and served for a time on the Conservation Commission. David enjoyed both domestic and international travel, but was equally happy walking in the neighborhood and being in his home, and visiting with his grandchildren. They brought him much joy. His Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30AM on Monday, March 4, 2019 in All Saints Episcopal Church of the North Shore in Danvers. In lieu of flowers, donations in David's memory may be made to the ALS Association, 685 Canton St. Suite 103, Norwood, MA 02062, or the , 78 Liberty St., Danvers, MA 01923. www.LyonsFuneral.com Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary