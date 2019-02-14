Boston Globe Obituaries
HAMBURG, David Age 92, of Burlington, formerly of Newton and Brookline on Sunday, February 10, 2019. For 52 years the beloved husband of Barbara (Riseman). Devoted stepfather of Michael Harvey, Peter Harvey and his wife Vicki, and Joanne Faille and her husband Rich. Adored grandfather of 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of the late Ruth Peterkin. Former owner of Superior Engraving Company of Boston. Private services were held at Beth El Cemetery, Baker St., West Roxbury. Remembrances may be made to a . Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 17, 2019
