BETZ, David K. Of North Conway, NH, formerly of Cambridge, February 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Carol Sleeper Betz of NH. Son of the late Catherine T. Betz of Arlington and Cambridge. Brother-in-law to Raymond Sleeper and his wife Linda of Brighton. Loving uncle of Christopher Sleeper & his wife Krissy and Cassandra of Melrose, and Jennifer & Katherine Nicoloro of Waltham. Cousin of Margaret Nicoloro & her husband Stephen of Waltham, and Patrick J. Mahoney, Jr & his wife Susan of Alabama. Funeral Service in the Lehman, Reen, & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON, Tuesday, March 5th at 12:00pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours, Monday, March 4th from 4:00 to 8:00pm. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. David was a Vietnam veteran and Staff Sergeant in the United States Air Force from 1964 to 1968. He was a Sergeant for the Cambridge Police Department for 30 years and commanded the Cambridge Police Honor Guard. David was the Past Commander of the Marsh Post – American Legion #442 in Cambridge, a member of the VFW Post #8818 in Cambridge, Member of the Tewksbury/Wilmington Elks Lodge #2070, and charter member of the Irish American Police Officers Association of Massachusetts. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of David may be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701 or the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517 woundedwarriorproject.org. Funeral Home Handicapped Accessible. For directions and guest book, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary