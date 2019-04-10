Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for DAVID BUCKMAN
DAVID K. BUCKMAN

DAVID K. BUCKMAN Obituary
BUCKMAN, David K. Age 88, of South Boston, passed away April 9, 2019. Served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict and was also in the Lt. Norman Prince Drum & Bugle Corps. for many years. Beloved husband to Joan "Peg" (Reed) Buckman. Devoted father of David K. Buckman, Jr. & his wife Dana of New Jersey, Michael D. Buckman & his wife Kim of Leominster, Joanne M. (Buckman) Beattie & her husband Roger of Woburn, Sheila J. Buckman of South Boston, Lisa M. (Buckman) Houghton of Connecticut, and Norma M. (Buckman) Santos & her husband Victor of Springfield. Also survived by 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He was awarded the Good Conduct and National Defense Service Medals. Funeral Service in the Fourth Presbyterian Church, 340 Dorchester St., South Boston, Saturday, April 13th, at 5pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Donations in David's name may be made to a . O'Brien Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 11, 2019
