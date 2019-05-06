|
LEVY, David Lifelong resident of Winthrop, on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Beloved husband of Erma A. (Aronson) Levy. Devoted father of Howard Levy & wife Angela of Winthrop & Ellen Halperin & husband Richard of Sarasota, FL. Loving son of the late Isaac Levy & the late Jennie (Pearlstein) Levy. Dear brother of the late Max Levy, Maurice Levy, Ethel Carlin, Dorothy Sussman & Edward Levy. Loving & devoted Papa of Scott Rosen, Eric Halperin & Adam Halperin. Services at the Torf Funeral Chapel, 151 Washington Avenue, Cary Sq., CHELSEA, on Tuesday (today) at 11AM. Interment in Vilkomir Cemetery, Rte. 99, Melrose. Shiva will be at the home of Howard & Angela Levy following services until 9PM & Wednesday, from 1PM-8PM. David was past president of Temple Tifereth Israel of Winthrop, past commander of the Benjamin Groman Post #104 Jewish War Veterans & the Past Grand of Odd Fellows Club & former member of the Masons. He was a veteran of the Korean War. Contributions in David's memory may be made to Temple Tifereth Israel, 93 Veterans Road Winthrop, MA 02152. For guestbook & directions, visit www.torffuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 7, 2019