EGAN, David M. Feb 10., 90, formerly of Scituate and Marshfield. Dave leaves his former wife, Irene Egan of Scituate; his daughter, Sandra Loud of Abington; his son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Joelle Egan of Groton; and four grandchildren, Andrew Egan, Sophia Egan, Matthew Egan, and Hannah Egan. He was the brother of the late Walter Egan of Hingham, Jeanne McGuire of Duxbury and John Egan of West Palm Beach, FL. Dave worked as a consultant for many years, primarily in the oil industry. United States Navy Veteran of the Korean Conflict. A Service of Committal with military honors will be held at 1 PM, Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Connery Ave., Bourne. Anderson Funeral Homes
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 3, 2019