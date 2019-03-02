Home

POWERED BY

Services
Committal
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Massachusetts National Cemetery
Connery Ave.
Bourne, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID EGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID M. EGAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DAVID M. EGAN Obituary
EGAN, David M. Feb 10., 90, formerly of Scituate and Marshfield. Dave leaves his former wife, Irene Egan of Scituate; his daughter, Sandra Loud of Abington; his son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Joelle Egan of Groton; and four grandchildren, Andrew Egan, Sophia Egan, Matthew Egan, and Hannah Egan. He was the brother of the late Walter Egan of Hingham, Jeanne McGuire of Duxbury and John Egan of West Palm Beach, FL. Dave worked as a consultant for many years, primarily in the oil industry. United States Navy Veteran of the Korean Conflict. A Service of Committal with military honors will be held at 1 PM, Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Connery Ave., Bourne. Anderson Funeral Homes

Ayer - Townsend - Fitchburg

www.andersonfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.