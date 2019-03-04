|
FOUNTAIN, David M. Of Hanover, passed away on February 28, 2019, at the age of 81. Born in Woburn on January 1, 1938, he was the son of the late Willard and Doris (Ward) Fountain. David is survived by his beloved wife, Anne Cambal. Devoted father of Janet Fortier and family, Marjorie Adams and family, both of Hanover; Mark Fountain and family, and Julie Molisse and family, both of Hanson. Cherished grandfather of 9. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St., Rte 53 on Saturday, March 9, from 1-3pm, with military honors at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in David's memory can be made to the Rhode Island PBS, 50 Park Lane, Providence, RI 02907. For directions and to sign David's online guestbook, visit www.SullivanFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 7, 2019