DAVID WARREN SMITH

DAVID WARREN SMITH Obituary
SMITH, David Warren Age 94, of Stow, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 31, 2019 in Concord, MA. He is survived by his former wife, Betty Holly of Stow, MA, two sons; Lawrence W. Smith of Bremen, ME, and Jeffery D. Smith of Stow, MA, his grandchildren, Jacob, (Stephanie), Sarah, Holly, Louisa, Emily (Justin), Maxwell, and Katie (Katherine), and great-grandchildren, Emma, Gavin, Walter and Henry, his friend, Penny Garsik, his cousin, Alice A. Ungethuem. Dave was predeceased by his daughter, Holly B. Smith Edwards, and daughter-in-law, Lisa Weight Smith. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Dave on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 1:00 pm at The First Parish Church of Stow & Acton, 353 Great Road, Stow. Burial with U.S. Army Air Force Military Honors in Brookside Cemetery, Stow, will be private. WWII U.S. Army Air Force Veteran. Gifts in his memory may be made to Stow Friends of The Council on Aging, 509 Great Road, Stow, MA 01775 or Honor Flight New England, P.O. Box 16287, Hooksett, NH 03106 . To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.fowler-kennedy.com Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home A Life Celebration Home Maynard, MA 978-897-7343

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 10, 2019
