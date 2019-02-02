WHIPPLE, David Zadoc Son of Benjamin Whipple and Carol Gladstone, brother of Liz Whipple, died on January 22, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. David was an exceptional young man, heading to Yale Law School this fall. A graduate of Brookline High School and Yale College, he leaves behind him many circles of devastated family, friends, colleagues, teachers and classmates. He was brilliant, witty, caring and kind. He was a lover of birds, words and ideas, and passionate about music, both playing and listening. He loved the outdoors, and was an avid skier and biker. A Red Sox fan from age 10, he was lucky to work at Fenway through High School and experience four World Series championships. In his short 25 years he left the world a far better place and we know he died a happy young man. The family has set up a caringbridge website for friends and family to share remembrances. Suggested Memorial donations celebrate his lifelong love of birds through gifts to Blue Hills Audubon and his dreams for his future in law through gifts to the Yale Public Defenders. Information about donations can be found on the caringbridge page, caringbridge.org/visit/davidzwhipple Celebrations of David's life are being planned for this spring in Brookline and New Haven. May his memory be a blessing.



View the online memorial for David Zadoc WHIPPLE Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2019