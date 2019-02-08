|
SMITH, Debbie Joyce (Bern) Of Quincy formerly of Sharon, MA, entered into rest on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at the age of 58. Beloved wife of Douglas Smith. Dear daughter of the late Gerald and Lillian (Shapiro) Bern. Devoted mother of Kayla Smith and her husband Ronald Dunbar, and Zachary (Alissa) Aleck Smith. Loving sister of Randy Bern and his wife Jennifer. Funeral services will be at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, CANTON, MA on Monday, February 11th at 10AM, followed by burial at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon, MA. Memorial observance will be at the home of Randy Bern following the burial until 8PM. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to Stickler Involved People/Donation, 15 Angelina, Augustus, KS 67010. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel (781) 821-4600 www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 10, 2019