ALLINGER, Deborah F. Of Somerville, March 30, 2019, at age 67. Devoted wife of over 40 years to David E. Hill. Cherished mother of First Lieutenant Lydia Hill, United States Air Force. Also survived by her sister, Cinda Allen, husband David, and her three nieces Faith, Hope, and Joy. Deborah graduated with a B.S., M.A., and Ph.D in Mathematics from Indiana University before moving to Massachusetts to work in the Department of Mathematics, MIT. She joined The Charles Stark Draper Laboratory in 1984, where she devoted over 34 years of continuous service to projects in the areas of guidance, navigation, and control technologies and systems in support of national security and space exploration. In her free time over the years, she enjoyed swimming, running, biking and skiing, as well as a good jigsaw puzzle. Her family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her memory to one of the following charities: To Write Love on Her Arms New England Donor Services Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Cancer Biology. Visiting Hours at the Rogers & Hutchins Funeral Home, 292 Massachusetts Ave., ARLINGTON, on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass at St. Eulalia Catholic Church, 50 Ridge St., Winchester, MA on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10:00 am Rogers & Hutchins Funeral Home 292 Massachusetts Avenue Arlington, MA 02474 www.rogersfuneralhome.net



Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 3, 2019