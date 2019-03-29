CROES, Deborah L. Sept. 5, 1953 - Jan. 21, 2019 Debi Croes of Bedford, MA, passed away peacefully on January 21, 2019. She bravely battled lung cancer for two years and has found the peace and gentle rest she deserves. Growing up in Farmingdale, New York, Debi volunteered and worked for various nonprofits. She was a women's rights activist and advocate throughout her life, starting with her undergraduate years at Boston University, and Simmons College, where she earned her MBA. In 1993, Debi founded the Croes-Oliva Consulting Group, specializing in assisting large medical practices. Debi served effectively on the Board of Directors of the Buddhist organization Dzogchen Foundation. Debi had a legendary love of cats and all things jewelry and vintage, including her carefully curated jewelry collection. She is survived by her loving husband, Jeffrey A. Miller (AKA Lama Surya Das) as well as her stepdaughter Sarah Robichaud-Chasey (Steven), and her brothers Marc (Lidshma), and Larry (Suzanne), 2 grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Debi's true spirit shined through when others were in crisis. Her resilient spirit, support, generosity and unconditional love for her family and friends earned her the moniker "Debi gets it done". Her home was a hub of love, warmth, and support for all; she helped make us better people. We miss Debi very much. She lives in our hearts, as we live in hers. "Love is greater than death. Amen." Services were private. To leave a condolence or share a memory, please visit www.bostoncremation.com Donations in Debi's memory can be made to Dzogchen Foundation or Juvenile Diabetes Foundation.



