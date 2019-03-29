Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Trinity Episcopal Church
81 Elm Street
Concord, MA
EDGAR, Deborah Woodworth A resident of Concord, MA since 1957, passed away peacefully on March 15, 2019. Lovingly devoted to family and friends, she is survived by her daughter Anne P. Edgar and grandson David C. DeCoste, of Concord, MA; many Woodworth nieces, nephews and cousins. A Service of Celebration of her Life and Faith will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church, 81 Elm Street, Concord, MA on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10 am. Interment of her ashes will be in Green Cemetery, Carlisle, MA. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her memory to the American Red Cross, PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839 (www.redcross.org). For her full obituary/online guestbook, visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 31, 2019
