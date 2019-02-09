Boston Globe Obituaries
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Doran Funeral Home
106 Middlesex St.
CHELMSFORD, MA
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
8:00 AM
Doran Funeral Home
106 Middlesex St.
CHELMSFORD, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
North Chelmsford, MA
View Map
Resources
DEBRA ANN (DRISCOLL) LEAVIS

DEBRA ANN (DRISCOLL) LEAVIS Obituary
LEAVIS, Debra Ann (Driscoll) Age 51, of Tyngsboro, MA died Feb. 8, 2019. She was married to Mr. William A. Leavis, with whom she celebrated their 27th anniversary on October 12, 2018. She is also survived by her daughter, Amber Leavis, her son, Joseph Leavis, her brother, Richard Driscoll, and her sister-in-law, Crystal Driscoll, many cousins, nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours Mon. 5 to 8pm. Funeral Tues. at 8am from the Doran Funeral Home, 106 Middlesex St. CHELMSFORD, with a Funeral Mass at 9am at St. John the Evangelist Church in North Chelmsford, MA with cremation to follow. Memorials may be made in her name to the ., 460 Tottem Pond Rd., Suite 400, Waltham, MA 02451. Arrangements by Dolan Feneral Home 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 10, 2019
