CIOFFI, Denise Age 60, of Salem, formerly of Everett, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Cherished daughter of Rosalie (Cardoza) Cioffi and the late Paul A. Cioffi Jr. Caring twin sister of Dana Cioffi, Paul Cioffi and his wife Frances, Stephen Cioffi and his wife Candace, Joseph Cioffi and his wife Gail, Maria Nadeau and her husband Jeff, Christina Cioffi, Michael Vasily-Cioffi and his wife Jodie, Anthony Cioffi and his wife Ginger, David Cioffi and his wife Denise, Matthew, and Nicole Joyce. She was beloved Auntie NeNe to many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Family and friends will honor Denise's life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., REVERE, on Wednesday, April 24 from 4PM to 8PM and again at 10AM Thursday morning for a service in our Chapel of the Resurrection at 11AM. At the family's request, please omit flowers. Donations may be made in Denise's name to , Breast Cancer Foundation by visiting For guestbook and directions www.vazzafunerals.com Vazza Funeral Home Revere 1-800-252-1127

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 22, 2019
