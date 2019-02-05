Home
DENNIS R. SULINSKI

DENNIS R. SULINSKI Obituary
SULINSKI, Dennis R. Of Dedham, Feb. 1, beloved son of Barbara Bowman, dear father of Ashley Dineen, Michael, Jason, Matthew and Meghan Sulinski, all of Dedham, brother of David Sulinski of FL and loving companion, April Freeman of Sudbury. Visiting Hours Thursday 4-8PM at the Folsom Funeral Home, 87 Milton St., DEDHAM. Funeral Friday at 12PM in the Funeral Home, followed by interment in Brookdale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701 would be appreciated. For directions, obituary and guestbook, visit website. Folsom Funeral Home

www.folsomfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 6, 2019
