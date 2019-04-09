Boston Globe Obituaries
COWARD, Derek W.F. Age 86, of Needham, died April 7, 2019. Husband of Jean. Father of Rachel Brown from Medfield and Sarah Iszler of Tucson, AZ. Grandfather of Brian Brown, Chelsea and Aidan Iszler. Born and raised in Newport, Isle of Wight, U.K., he attended Exeter University and served in the Education Corps of the British Army. His career was with The Gillette Company holding positions in the U.K. and in Boston. He retired as Vice-President, Marketing of Gillette's Safety Razor Division. He then became an Executive-in-Residence, teaching marketing, at Suffolk University. His passion was competitive running. He was captain of his university's cross-country team, and later in life he ran 10K's. He enjoyed spending winters in Tucson AZ, pastel painting, genealogy and bird watching. If desired, memorial donations may be made to (doctorswithoutborders.org). Services are private. To share a memory of Mr. Coward, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com EATON FUNERAL HOME 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 14, 2019
