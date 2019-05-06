Resources More Obituaries for DIANA BURKHOLDER Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? DIANA LEA BURKHOLDER

Obituary Condolences Flowers BURKHOLDER, Diana Lea Born April 17, 1956 in Washington, DC, peacefully passed away at age 63 on May 3, 2019 within the comfort and care of High Pointe Hospice House in Haverhill, MA. A 20 year resident of Newburyport, Diana departs this world leaving her older brother, Conrad R. Burkholder from Gainesville, FL, a younger sister, Brenda D. Burkholder from Amesbury, MA, a younger brother and sister-in-law, Thor M. Burkholder and Cindy Burkholder from Marlboro, MA, her nephew Tyler C. Nulty from Newburyport, MA and niece Julia G. Nulty from Billerica, MA, her late mother Helen L. Burkholder from Wellesley, MA, her father and stepmother, Franz M. Burkholder and Brenda G. Burkholder from Carlsbad, CA, and her wonderfully supportive and cherished friends.



Diana was remarkably active in finding a cure for her pancreatic cancer which became her fulltime job for over the most recent 3 years of her life. She courageously participated in many traditional, alternative and unchartered clinical trials, and with focused determination made an unwavering effort to stave off the progression of her disease. Though Diana's journey did not result in finding a cure for herself, she knew her efforts would not be in vain as the clinical trials she participated in gleaned important data to use in finding a cure for others. Diana is notably recognized as being an "outliner" among her practitioners, family and friends. All those who knew her marveled at her tenaciousness and determination to find a cure for herself and others.



Diana's friends and family describe her as being a memorable person who was smart, thoughtful, respectful and kind, had a great sense of humor, was a nature lover and artist, and most notably was courageous and strong. She is sorely missed and will always remain in the heart, mind and soul of all those she touched.



Before her passing Diana planned for a simple gathering of friends and family. A green burial will be held at Cedar Brook Burial Ground, 175 Boothby Road, Limington, ME on Wednesday, May 8th at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, and in memory of, and respect for Diana and her efforts to find a cure, donations may be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation. Published in The Boston Globe on May 7, 2019