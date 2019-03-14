|
CATALDO, Diane C. Of Winchester, passed away unexpectedly on March 8, 2019. She is the beloved daughter of Edward and Jean (Brotherston) Cataldo. Cherished sister of Katherine J. Cataldo and her fianc? Adam Corby, and a loving aunt to Brianna K. Corby. She also leaves behind and will be missed by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. A Memorial Service will be held at the Unitarian Church of Winchester, 478 Main St., WINCHESTER, on Saturday, March 16th, at 11am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment will be private. For online condolences please visit www.lanefuneral.com Lane Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 15, 2019