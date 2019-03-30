Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-1600
Resources
More Obituaries for DIANE COAKLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DIANE COAKLEY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DIANE COAKLEY Obituary
COAKLEY, Diane Of South Boston, March 26, 2019. Loving daughter of the late Daniel and Dorothy (Kane) Coakley. Devoted sister of Jenna (Coakley) Fitzgerald of South Boston, and the late Daniel Coakley and Judith (Coakley) Nolan. Dear friend to Shirley Raymond and Mary Fallon, and many other friends. Cherished aunt of many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews, great-grandnieces and nephews. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St., SOUTH BOSTON, Monday, April 1st, from 9-10:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass in Gate of Heaven Church, 615 East Fourth Street, South Boston, at 11 am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment New Calvary Cemetery, Mattapan. Diane was a longtime employee of the City of Boston. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Diane may be made to Gate of Heaven Parish, 841 East Broadway, South Boston, MA 02127.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now