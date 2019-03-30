|
COAKLEY, Diane Of South Boston, March 26, 2019. Loving daughter of the late Daniel and Dorothy (Kane) Coakley. Devoted sister of Jenna (Coakley) Fitzgerald of South Boston, and the late Daniel Coakley and Judith (Coakley) Nolan. Dear friend to Shirley Raymond and Mary Fallon, and many other friends. Cherished aunt of many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews, great-grandnieces and nephews. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St., SOUTH BOSTON, Monday, April 1st, from 9-10:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass in Gate of Heaven Church, 615 East Fourth Street, South Boston, at 11 am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment New Calvary Cemetery, Mattapan. Diane was a longtime employee of the City of Boston. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Diane may be made to Gate of Heaven Parish, 841 East Broadway, South Boston, MA 02127.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 31, 2019