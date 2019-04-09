CURRAN, Diane F. (Holding) Of Randolph, formerly of Revere, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2019, at the age of 74. She was a longtime communicant at St. Mary Church in Randolph. A devoted wife, mother, sister, and grandmother, Diane will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Diane was the wife of the late James Curran. Loving mother of Doreen Schott and her husband Russell of Northbridge and James Curran and Angela Baker of Raynham. Dear "Nanny" to Hailey and Russ Schott and Joey and Johnny Curran. Mother-in-law of Jacqueline Halpin Curran of Pembroke. Devoted sister of Carol Watson of Revere, June Burke of Billerica, Chris Holding of MT, and the late William, Richard, Donald, Robert, and Gary Holding. Daughter of the late George and May Holding. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours on Thursday, April 11th, from 4:00-7:00 PM in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 N. Main St. (RT. 28), RANDOLPH. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, April 12th, at 10:00 AM, in St. Mary Church, 211 N. Main St., Randolph. Burial will follow in the Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Meals on Wheels, c/o South Shore Elder Services, 1515 Washington Street, Braintree, MA 02184, or to Rosie's Place, 889 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02118. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary