JAMES, Diane F. (Kisich) Age 61, of Stoneham, February 5, 2019. Beloved wife of 40 years to Edward James. Devoted mother of Julie James of Stoneham and her dog Mini. Cherished daughter of the late Mary A. (Tierney) and Frank N. Kisich. Dear sister of Roberta Caudill of Cambridge, Ann Kisich and her husband Gary Aspell of Saugus, Peggy Fitzgerald and her husband John of Randolph, Frank Kisich of Reading and the late Kathy Vaughan, Bobby Bruning and Barbara Taylor. Diane is further survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Funeral Procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, on Monday morning at 8:30AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Patrick Church, Stoneham at 10AM. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Calling Hours, Sunday from 5PM - 8PM. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Diane's memory can be made to METAvivor – Metastatic Breast Cancer Research and Awareness – at metavivor.org For more information please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 9, 2019