Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
For more information about
DIANE JAMES
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George L. Doherty Funeral Home
855 Broadway
SOMERVILLE, MA
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
8:30 AM
George L. Doherty Funeral Home
855 Broadway
Somerville, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
Stoneham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DIANE JAMES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DIANE F. (KISICH) JAMES


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
DIANE F. (KISICH) JAMES Obituary
JAMES, Diane F. (Kisich) Age 61, of Stoneham, February 5, 2019. Beloved wife of 40 years to Edward James. Devoted mother of Julie James of Stoneham and her dog Mini. Cherished daughter of the late Mary A. (Tierney) and Frank N. Kisich. Dear sister of Roberta Caudill of Cambridge, Ann Kisich and her husband Gary Aspell of Saugus, Peggy Fitzgerald and her husband John of Randolph, Frank Kisich of Reading and the late Kathy Vaughan, Bobby Bruning and Barbara Taylor. Diane is further survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Funeral Procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, on Monday morning at 8:30AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Patrick Church, Stoneham at 10AM. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Calling Hours, Sunday from 5PM - 8PM. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Diane's memory can be made to METAvivor – Metastatic Breast Cancer Research and Awareness – at metavivor.org For more information please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
Download Now