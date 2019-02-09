|
PEAK, Diane L. (Zinck) Age 79, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully on February 7, 2019. Diane was the beloved wife of 60 years to the late Donald E. Peak, devoted mother of Jennie Pelletier & her husband Joseph of Chelmsford, and Douglas Peak & his wife Karen of Woodbridge, VA. Cherished "nana" of Sarah and Conner Peak, dear daughter of the late Edith (Norse) and Patsy Ceruolo, loving stepsister of Richie & Donna Ceruolo of East Boston, and Marie Anzalone of Revere. Diane is also survived by several nieces and nephews as well as many friends. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather for Visiting Hours at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), WILMINGTON, on Friday, February 15th from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Diane's Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 16th at 11:00 a.m. in the Wilmington United Methodist Church, 87 Church St., Wilmington. Interment to follow in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. In lieu of flowers, donations in Diane's memory may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Nichols Funeral Home 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 10, 2019