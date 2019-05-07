Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
Resources
More Obituaries for DIANE CLIFFORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DIANE M. (DAWSON) CLIFFORD

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DIANE M. (DAWSON) CLIFFORD Obituary
CLIFFORD, Diane M. (Dawson) Age 75, of Mashpee, formerly of Somerville on May 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John "Jack" Clifford. Loving daughter of the late Caroline (Neiman) and Frank Dawson. Dear mother of Sandra D. Clifford of Mashpee, Brian D. Hollis and his wife Lisa of Springfield, MO. Sister of Cathleen M. McDonnell, her husband Joseph of Sagamore Beach, and Kenneth J. Dawson of MD. Grandmother of Christopher Hollis, his wife Libby and Kristen Skinner. Aunt of Ryan, Jonathan and Amanda McDonnell. Great-aunt of Ari. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Calling Hours at the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, Saturday morning 9:00-11:00 am immediately followed by a Funeral Home Service. Interment, Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Diane was a retired Purchasing Agent for the City of Somerville. She was also an active volunteer for Somerville Public Schools, Reading Program. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. For more information please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
Download Now