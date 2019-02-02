Home
McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home
322 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
(781) 438-0405
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
DIANE M. (WORSTER) CONLON


DIANE M. (WORSTER) CONLON Obituary
CONLON, Diane M. (Worster) Of Stoneham, formerly of Somerville, January 30. Loving mother of Michael P. Crowley and wife Kim of Stoneham, Melissa A. Bento and husband Matthew of Somerville. Sister of Joanne L. Sacco and husband Mario of East Kingston, NH, and James J. Worster and wife Carol of Sulphur Springs, TX. Loving grandmother of Matthew Jr. and Mariah Bento. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home, 322 Main St., STONEHAM, on Wednesday from 4-7pm. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Diane's name to Compassionate Care Hospice, 800 West Cummings Park, Suite 3100, Woburn, MA, 01801 or Lurie Center for Autism, 1 Maguire Road, Lexington, MA, 02421. For obit/directions/guest book, mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 3, 2019
