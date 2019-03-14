BRIGHT, Diane T. (Mullen) Of Hull, formerly of Dedham, March 13, 2019. Beloved wife of Bob Bright. Devoted mother of T.J., Dylan, and Victoria, all of Hull. Sister of Gerald F. Mullen and his wife Michele of Norwood, Patricia Brennan and her husband Richard of Walpole, Steven Mullen and his wife Carol of Dedham, Linda Flynn and her husband Stephen of Hull, and the late Donald, Ronald, and Thomas Mullen. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Diane was universally loved by all. She was everything to everyone and will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and co-workers. Visiting Hours at the P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Sunday, Mar. 17 from 4-8 pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home, Monday, Mar. 18 at 8 am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Susanna's Church, Dedham at 9 am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Hull Village Cemetery, Hull. In lieu of flowers, donation's may be made in Diane's memory to the Jimmy Fund, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. Online guestbook and directions at pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617-325-2000 Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019