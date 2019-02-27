Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for DIETER BEUTNER
DIETER BEUTNER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DIETER BEUTNER Obituary
BEUTNER, Dieter Feb 20. Beloved husband of Jean Beutner. Devoted father of Gregory & wife Christie. Caring grandfather of Ira and Otto. Loving brother of Ruth Beutner and Heidi Lechner. Caring uncle of Claudia, Kevin, and Mike Erbes. Appreciation of family: Christine and Jerry Cole, Maria and Ronny Marrese, Celeste and Francis Catano, and Patti and Louis Catano. Grateful of friends: Joyce and Bernie Delorey, Irene Kelley, Rosalie and Larry Potter, Maureen and Joe Scibilia, and Father John Hatcher. In Dieter's memory, a Mass will be celebrated at St. Francis Mission, among the Lakota in St. Francis, South Dakota. He will be remembered at a Service at Lutherkirche in N?rnberg, Germany. Father Hatcher will also be celebrating a Mass at St. Theresa's Church in Kihei, Hawaii. Interment will be private. Arrangements in care of McDonald Funeral Home, WAKEFIELD.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 3, 2019
