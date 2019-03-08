Boston Globe Obituaries
AGGANIS, Dina Of Saugus, age 79, March 7th. Daughter of the late Kostadino & Angilique (Tsiamas) Agganis. Beloved sister of Nonda Agganis & his wife Ann Marie of Hingham, Michael Agganis & his wife Karen of NV, Voula Connors & her husband Edward of Saugus. Dear aunt of Michael, Dean, Eric, Sherri, Nicholas, Chris, Mark and 3 great-nephews & 1 great-niece. Relatives & friends are invited to attend an Hour of Visitation in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Wednesday, from 9-10 a.m., followed by a Funeral Service in the Funeral Home at 10 a.m. Interment, Riverside Cemetery, Saugus. For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 10, 2019
