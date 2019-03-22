Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for DOLORES CARDINALE
DOLORES A. (SUAREZ) CARDINALE

DOLORES A. (SUAREZ) CARDINALE Obituary
CARDINALE, Dolores A. (Suarez) Age 87, of Middleton, formerly of East Boston, Revere and Boca Raton, FL, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Beloved wife of retired Boston Police Officer Mario S. Cardinale. Loving mother of Carol Rogers and Richard A. Cardinale and his wife Diane. Adored grandmother of Suzanne Peters and her spouse Tarra, Lesley and Laura Rogers and Richard and Michael Cardinale. Cherished great-grandmother of Jordan Turcotte. Caring sister of Mercedes Politano and her husband Joseph and Camille Casarano and her late husband Anthony. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor Dolores' life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., REVERE, on Monday, March 25th from 10AM to 12PM followed by a Funeral Service in our Chapel of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Oakdale Cemetery in Middleton, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the by visiting For guestbook and directions, please visit vazzafunerals.com Vazza Funeral Home Revere 1-800-252-1127

View the online memorial for Dolores A. (Suarez) CARDINALE
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 23, 2019
