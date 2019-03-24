COLAVECCHIO, Don Age 76, of Naples, FL, died Monday, March 18th, 2019. He was born to the late Luigi and Delfina Colavecchio on October 19th, 1942, and was raised in North Providence, RI. He received a B.S. degree in Engineering from URI in 1964, graduating as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Army and later serving in Vietnam. He married Lillian Aceto in 1967, with whom he enjoyed a loving partnership for over 51 years.



Don's career in commercial construction spanned 40 years, during which he contributed to the expanse of the Boston-area skyline. He worked for Turner Construction, Barr & Barr, and the George B.H. Macomber Company, retiring in 2004 as the President and C.E.O. He was an avid golfer and active member of the Ridge Club in Sandwich, and the Eagle Creek Golf and Country Club in Naples, where he was a past President of the Board of Governors.



Don is survived by his wife, Lillian, and children, Susan and Paul Violette of Sandwich, MA, and Brad and Nicole Colavecchio of Leesburg, VA, as well as 5 grandchildren who brought him much joy. He is also survived by a close extended family including, sister, Judy Colavecchio (Tom Rogers), Marguerite and John Steeves, Ben and Diane Aceto, and many nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Bing Center for Waldenstrom's Macroglobulinemia at Dana Farber Hospital.



Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 5th, at 11:00 A.M. at St. John's Episcopal Church, 159 Main Street in Sandwich. A Celebration of Don's Life will follow at a later date in Naples.



