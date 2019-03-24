Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home
40 MacArthur Blvd
Bourne, MA 02532
(508) 759-3511
For more information about
DON COLAVECCHIO
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for DON COLAVECCHIO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DON COLAVECCHIO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DON COLAVECCHIO Obituary
COLAVECCHIO, Don Age 76, of Naples, FL, died Monday, March 18th, 2019. He was born to the late Luigi and Delfina Colavecchio on October 19th, 1942, and was raised in North Providence, RI. He received a B.S. degree in Engineering from URI in 1964, graduating as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Army and later serving in Vietnam. He married Lillian Aceto in 1967, with whom he enjoyed a loving partnership for over 51 years.

Don's career in commercial construction spanned 40 years, during which he contributed to the expanse of the Boston-area skyline. He worked for Turner Construction, Barr & Barr, and the George B.H. Macomber Company, retiring in 2004 as the President and C.E.O. He was an avid golfer and active member of the Ridge Club in Sandwich, and the Eagle Creek Golf and Country Club in Naples, where he was a past President of the Board of Governors.

Don is survived by his wife, Lillian, and children, Susan and Paul Violette of Sandwich, MA, and Brad and Nicole Colavecchio of Leesburg, VA, as well as 5 grandchildren who brought him much joy. He is also survived by a close extended family including, sister, Judy Colavecchio (Tom Rogers), Marguerite and John Steeves, Ben and Diane Aceto, and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Bing Center for Waldenstrom's Macroglobulinemia at Dana Farber Hospital.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 5th, at 11:00 A.M. at St. John's Episcopal Church, 159 Main Street in Sandwich. A Celebration of Don's Life will follow at a later date in Naples.

For directions & online condolences please visit:

nickersonbournefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now