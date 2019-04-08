Boston Globe Obituaries
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Church
9 Herbert St.
Melrose, MA
Interment
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Puritan Lawn Memorial Park
Lake st.
Peabody, MA
COMEAU, Donald A. Of Melrose, April 7, 2019, age 91. Beloved husband of 33 years to the late Mary A. (Walsh) Comeau. Caring uncle of Richard Greene & his wife Marie of Everett and Patricia Green of FL. Proud great-uncle of Paul Lopilato, Doris DeVincent, Deborah Fitzgerald, Stephen Goodell and Phillip Goodell. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, from 8:30-10:00AM, followed by A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church, 9 Herbert St., Melrose at 10:30AM. Interment at Puritan Lawn Cemetery in Peabody. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 9, 2019
