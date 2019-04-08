|
COMEAU, Donald A. Of Melrose, April 7, 2019, age 91. Beloved husband of 33 years to the late Mary A. (Walsh) Comeau. Caring uncle of Richard Greene & his wife Marie of Everett and Patricia Green of FL. Proud great-uncle of Paul Lopilato, Doris DeVincent, Deborah Fitzgerald, Stephen Goodell and Phillip Goodell. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, from 8:30-10:00AM, followed by A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church, 9 Herbert St., Melrose at 10:30AM. Interment at Puritan Lawn Cemetery in Peabody. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home
781-665-1949
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 9, 2019