Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
15 Miller Street
Medfield, MA 02052
(508) 359-2000
Resources
More Obituaries for DONALD O'DRISCOLL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONALD A. O'DRISCOLL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DONALD A. O'DRISCOLL Obituary
O'DRISCOLL, Donald, A Age 81, of Mashpee & Lady Lake, FL, on Wed, Feb 6, 2019. Devoted husband of Maureen (O'Connor) O'Driscoll, beloved father of Daniel O'Driscoll and his wife Julie of Medway, Sean O'Driscoll and his wife Lindsay of Holliston, and Noreen Sheridan and her husband Peter of Medway. Also survived by 6 grandchildren. Funeral Mass will be held on Wed, Feb. 13th, 10am at ST. Edward the Confessor Church, 133 Spring St., Medfield. Burial to follow at Vine Lake Cemetery. Visiting Hours on Tues, 4 - 8pm at the Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home, 15 Miller St, MEDFIELD. Those wishing may make memorial contributions in Don's name to: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute/ Jimmy Fund, P.O.Box 849168 Boston, MA 02284-9168. Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
Download Now