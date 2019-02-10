|
|
O'DRISCOLL, Donald, A Age 81, of Mashpee & Lady Lake, FL, on Wed, Feb 6, 2019. Devoted husband of Maureen (O'Connor) O'Driscoll, beloved father of Daniel O'Driscoll and his wife Julie of Medway, Sean O'Driscoll and his wife Lindsay of Holliston, and Noreen Sheridan and her husband Peter of Medway. Also survived by 6 grandchildren. Funeral Mass will be held on Wed, Feb. 13th, 10am at ST. Edward the Confessor Church, 133 Spring St., Medfield. Burial to follow at Vine Lake Cemetery. Visiting Hours on Tues, 4 - 8pm at the Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home, 15 Miller St, MEDFIELD. Those wishing may make memorial contributions in Don's name to: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute/ Jimmy Fund, P.O.Box 849168 Boston, MA 02284-9168. Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 11, 2019