BOWDOIN, Donald E. Passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro at the age of 86.



A resident of Attleboro since 2010, Don was a former resident of Nashua, NH. He was born in Swampscott, MA. Mr. Bowdoin lived in the Boston area until he moved to Nashua. He was single and worked as a social worker in various fields for both the State of Massachusetts and private agencies and retired at the age of 75. He attended Boston University and Simmons College School of Social Work. Mr. Bowdoin worked as a social worker all of his working career.



Mr. Bowdoin was the Godfather of Thomas P. O'Toole of MA and was considered a member of Tom A. and Claudette O'Toole's family, and an "uncle" to their children, Tom, Stephen, Carol, and Kevin. Mr. Bowdoin was a train enthusiast and shared his interest particularly with his best friend, Tom O'Toole, Sr. and his nephew, Stephen. Don, as he was known to family and friends, liked to fly and took flying lessons for a short time and shared his flying interest with his Godson, Tom.



Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial which will be held on Wednesday, March 13 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Vincent de Paul Parish, 71 Linden Street, Attleboro, MA.



Burial will take place privately at a later date.



For directions or to send a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary