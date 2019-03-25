Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Emmons Funeral Home
115 South Main Street
Bristol, NH 03222
(603) 744-3358
KIMBALL, Donald E. Of Bristol, NH, formerly of Wakefield, MA, 81, died March 16, 2019, in Laconia, NH. He was born in Melrose, the son of Everett and Mildred (Smith) Kimball. A three sport high school athlete, he competed in baseball, basketball, and football. A Wakefied High Hall of Famer, his free throw record in basketball still stands. After graduation, he enlisted in the US Marine Corps. Following his discharge, he attended Bentley School for Accounting. He worked over his career as an accountant/comptroller with Slumberland, GMI Asphalt, and Baron Abramson, Inc.

Don and his family moved to Bristol, NH in 1975.

He was a fan of all the New England sports teams; however, his favorite was the Boston Bruins. The Bruins recognized him in 2003 for having held season tickets for over 45 years, the longest active at that time.

He is survived by his wife Kathaleen "Kathy" (Prendergast) Graham of Bristol, NH; two children: Edward "Ted" Kimball and his wife, Sharon of Medfield, and Tina Kimball of Bristol, NH; two stepchildren: Laurie Graham of Sanbornton, NH, David Graham and his wife Kathy of Pelham, NH; two grandsons: Ethan and Adam Akerman; many nieces and nephews.

Services- A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Grace Chapel of Holy Trinity Parish, 2 West Shore Rd., Bristol, NH on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the . Arrangements by Emmons Funeral Home, BRISTOL, NH.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 26, 2019
