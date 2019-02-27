BONITO, Donald F. Age 71, of Swampscott, died Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at his home after a courageous four year battle with ALS. He is the husband of Dorothy (Clark) Bonito, with whom he shared 30 years of marriage. He was raised in East Boston, the son of the late Donald F. and Marion (Amerault) Bonito. He had lived in Swampscott for the past 24 years. In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by his son, Dan Bonito of Swampscott; his brother, Richard Bonito of Wakefield; as well as his friend of over 40 years, Jeff Whitestone of Boston. Visiting Hours will be held on Saturday, from 2-6PM, in the Solimine Funeral Home, 67 Ocean St. (Rt 1A), LYNN. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ALS Foundation for Life, P.O. Box 96, Natick, MA 01760. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary