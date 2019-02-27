Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Solimine Funeral Homes
67 Ocean Street
Lynn, MA 01902
(781) 595-1116
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Solimine Funeral Homes
67 Ocean Street
Lynn, MA 01902
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DONALD BONITO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONALD F. BONITO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DONALD F. BONITO Obituary
BONITO, Donald F. Age 71, of Swampscott, died Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at his home after a courageous four year battle with ALS. He is the husband of Dorothy (Clark) Bonito, with whom he shared 30 years of marriage. He was raised in East Boston, the son of the late Donald F. and Marion (Amerault) Bonito. He had lived in Swampscott for the past 24 years. In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by his son, Dan Bonito of Swampscott; his brother, Richard Bonito of Wakefield; as well as his friend of over 40 years, Jeff Whitestone of Boston. Visiting Hours will be held on Saturday, from 2-6PM, in the Solimine Funeral Home, 67 Ocean St. (Rt 1A), LYNN. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ALS Foundation for Life, P.O. Box 96, Natick, MA 01760. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Solimine Funeral Homes
Download Now