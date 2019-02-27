CANNIFF, Donald J. Age 88. Longtime Arlington resident passed into eternal rest, after a brief illness, surrounded by his loving family, on February 27, 2019. Born in Arlington, August 19, 1930. He was the son of the late Daniel J. and Mary (Egan) Canniff. Don was the beloved husband, of 57 years, to Maureen C. (Griffin) Canniff; the dear brother of Mary Lou (Canniff) Clark of Arlington; he is survived by the Canniff family, Philip F. of Saugus and his fiancée Susan, Brian J. of Arlington and his wife Shirley, Shawn P. of Leland, NC, Kerryanne Diehl of Dedham and her husband Chris, Kevin M. of Derry, NH, Andrew J. of Billerica, Leslie-Anne Krupnick of Arlington. Also survived by many grandchildren, nieces and nephews; Predeceased by his brothers, Wesley, Robert T. Canniff of Colonie, NY, Richard F. of Waltham, Ralph C. of Arlington, and Philip F. of Burlington. Born and raised in Arlington, he was a 1949 graduate of Arlington High School where he played fullback on the football team. He was a member of the U.S. Air Force, with the rank of Staff Sergeant in the Air Police during the Korean War, serving his country honorably. Don began working for the Town of Arlington in 1960 performing various jobs for the Public Works Department. He married the love of his life, Maureen Griffin, in 1962. In 1963 Don became a Patrolman for Arlington Police Department, he was promoted to Detective. He resigned from the police department in 1969 to join the United Parcel Service (UPS). Don had a successful 30 year career at UPS, retiring in 1997, as the East New England Lost Prevention District Manager, Watertown. Don loved to golf with his nephews and friends, was an avid fan of the N.E. Patriots and Boston Red Sox as well a lifelong fan of Notre Dame football. He especially loved being called Papa and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 109, the Arlington Touchdown Club, the Arlington American Legion Post 39. In lieu of flowers, we ask donations be made in his name to The Arlington Boys & Girls Club, The Arlington Touchdown Club or a . Relatives and friends are invited to Visiting Hours at the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., ARLINGTON (adjacent to St. Agnes' Church), on Monday, from 2-8 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, in Saint Agnes' Church at 10 am. Burial with military honors in Mount Pleasant Cemetery. For directions or to send a message of condolence please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary