COSTELLO, Donna M. (Kenney) Age 75, of Pembroke, MA, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019. She was draped in love, and surrounded by all of her children and loving husband as she passed. Born December 18, 1943, in Weymouth, MA, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Gertrude (Campbell) Kenney, and sister to the late Robert Kenney and his wife Maryann Kenney. She was also predeceased by her precious daughter, Wendy Anne Costello. Donna met her loving, adoring husband Walter, 57 years ago, and were looking forward to celebrating their 52nd wedding anniversary this March 11th. She was the doting mother to her children; Christopher Costello and his wife Kathleen of Pembroke, Matthew Costello and his wife Kathy of Medfield, Alison Gilmore and her husband David of Pembroke, Brett Costello and his wife Libby of Braintree, Deirdre Couchon and her husband Christopher of Pembroke, and Devin Costello and his partner Ross Prentice of Plymouth. She was the adoring grandmother to her 14 grandchildren who will miss their Mimi/Grammie immensely; Teddy, Kerrin, Brendan, and Amanda Costello, Megan, Ryan, and Colin Costello, Lacey and Turner Gilmore, Carden, Addison and Reagan Costello, and Aubrey and Wyatt Couchon. She also leaves behind many beloved nieces, nephews, brother-in-law Alan Costello and his wife Ann Marie Costello of Weymouth, and many close friends. Donna was one of the sweetest, most loving people to grace this earth. She greeted most everyone she met with a, "darling," "honey," or "sweetie." There was nothing more important to her than her family, she cherished every second of every minute of her time with them. We will miss her each and every minute of our days ahead, but she has left us with a treasure chest of love and memories to hold close to our hearts as we move ahead. Visiting Hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington Street, Rt. 53, in HANOVER, on Thursday, from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, at 10 AM, at St. Thecla Church, 145 Washington Street, Rt. 53, in Pembroke. Burial will follow at Center Cemetery in Pembroke.