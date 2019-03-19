|
DERANIAN, Donna M. (Pino) Of Belmont, formerly of Medford, March 16th. Beloved wife of the late Haig K. Deranian. Devoted mother of Gregory Deranian and his wife Adrianne of Wayland, Jason Deranian and his wife Jen of Belmont, and Jennifer Granfield and her husband Mossey of Quincy. Loving grandmother of Nicholas, Christian, Sam, Sophia, and Sebastian. Dear sister of Angela Donahue of Medford, Ursula Gates of Maine and Ann Marie Pino of New Hampshire. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Friday, March 22nd, at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Luke Church, 132 Lexington St., Belmont, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Thursday, 4-8 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Watertown. In lieu of flowers, please honor Donna's memory by making a memorial contribution to the American Liver Foundation, 188 Needham St., Suite 240, Newton, MA 02464, or to the , 85 Astor Avenue, Suite 2, Norwood, MA 02062. To leave a message of condolence visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 20, 2019