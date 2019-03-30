|
CRIEL, Donna Marie Of Brighton, March 29, 2019. Loving daughter of the late Earl and Mary (Bickford) Criel. Sister of the late Kathy Criel. Aunt of Daniel Criel. Also survived by many extended family and friends. Visiting Hours in the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON, Thursday, April 4, from 6-9 pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Longtime member of the Faneuil Gardens Tenant Association. Funeral Home Handicapped Accessible. For directions and guestbook please visit lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara 617 782 1000 Brighton
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 2, 2019