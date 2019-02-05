MARCINKUS, Doris A. (Batt) Of Burlington, formerly of Holbrook and Brookline, passed away Monday, February 4 in her home, surrounded by her family, a few weeks shy of her 91st birthday. Beloved wife of the late Vito Marcinkus, she is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Lynne and Charles Chamallas, and granddaughters Cassandra and Christina Chamallas. Born in Brighton, MA on March 3, 1928, to the late George and Edith (Meades) Batt of England. Eldest sister of Joan Poreca, and the late Edith Terranova, loving aunt to many nieces and nephews, their spouses, and children. She was passionate about her English heritage and keeping in touch with family "across the pond" through visits, letters, and later in life quickly embracing technology, via email and FaceTime on her computer and iPad. A professional waitress, Doris delighted in pleasing her fine dining customers by preparing dishes table-side and in meeting the occasional celebrity. After retirement she continued to ensure that everyone had a good meal as a Meals-on-Wheels volunteer. Not growing up with much, she had a deep generosity of spirit, which is fondly remembered by all who knew her. A passionate and award-winning painter, lover of sweets, adventurer, and optimist, Doris was always one to say "yes" to life. Unerringly gregarious with a great sense of humor and a sharp wit Doris would leave you with a smile even after strokes limited her ease of communication. Visitation will be Thursday, February 7th, from 4-8pm at DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass Ave., ARLINGTON. Funeral from the DeVito Funeral Home on Friday February 8th at 9am with A Mass of Christian Burial at 10am at St. Malachy Parish, 99 Bedford Street, Burlington, MA. Followed by interment at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Visiting Nurse & Community Care Hospice, www.thevisitingnurses.com or The , Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary