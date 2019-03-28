Resources More Obituaries for DORIS CAMPANELLI Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? DORIS CAMPANELLI

Obituary Condolences Flowers CAMPANELLI, Doris Devoted and loving wife of Nicholas Campanelli, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2019 at the age of 91.



Doris was a bright articulate lady who lived a happy and charmed life. Doris was very instrumental in the success of her husband's business, Campanelli Brother's Home Builders - which was founded in Brockton, Massachusetts. She was involved daily with the design and decoration of the thousands of ranch homes the Campanelli brother's built after World War II- which became known along the East Coast as the Campanelli Ranch. During that era she also raised two children, Nicole and Jon Campanelli.



She added her decorating expertise to the three family homes they maintained in Brockton and Osterville, Massachusetts and Carmel Valley, California.



Doris was an avid world traveler and passionate art collector. Doris curated a steller collection of Harry Jackson bronzes and maintained close relationships with fine art galleries on the east and west coasts- VOSE Gallery in Boston and Hunter Gallery in San Francisco to name a few. She would always tell the story about how when answering the phone at her pal Mary Hunter's gallery, John Wayne the actor rang and asked, "Who the hell was on the other end of the line!" Doris was also an avid golfer in her day, not known for her power, but her dead straight aim. "Never up, Never in" was her mantra.



She will be dearly missed by her immediate family; daughter Nicole and son, Jon along with the Campanelli and DeMarco Families. She will also be missed by all the wonderful families from Cape Cod and Brockton including the DeBonas, Sweenies and Brophys. And not to forget the bevy of pals Doris had from Carmel Valley- her honey bugs and their dudes! And it would be remiss not to mention all her wonderful caregivers who provided care and comfort during this last year- Scott Thornton and his family, Marge Bishoff and the magical Jo Ann Brophy.



There will be a private Service and Celebration of her Life at a time to be determined.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Osterville Village Library in Osterville, Massachusetts, where Doris was a friend and benefactor. Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries