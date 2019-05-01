Boston Globe Obituaries
BEALE, Doris M. (Sullivan) Age 92, of Quincy, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward A. Beale Jr. Loving mother of Christopher E. Beale of Quincy. Sister of Clare Goodell of Brockton and the late Frederick A. Sullivan Jr., Ruth Cahill, Marion Sullivan and Charles Sullivan. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Holy Trinity Parish, Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1031 Sea Street, Quincy, Saturday, May 4 at 10:00 am. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, EAST MILTON SQUARE, Friday 4:30-7:30 pm. Interment Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy. In lieu of flowers, donations in Doris' memory may be made to South Shore Elder Services, 1515 Washington St., Braintree, MA 02184 or ., 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For information and directions, dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 2, 2019
