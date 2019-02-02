|
McNULTY, Doris R. (March 19, 1920 - December 25, 2018) Age 98, of Cohasset, MA, passed away peacefully on Christmas morning 2018. She accomplished much and was loved by all. Her husband, Denis M. McNulty, predeceased her on November 3, 2012. She is survived by son Peter McNulty of Malibu, CA, son David McNulty of Bluffton, SC and daughter Susan Racette of Scituate, MA. Also, her grandchildren, Sean, Caitlin, Kylie, Kevin, Christopher, Ashley, Aly, Josie and Juliet and great-grandchild, Sam. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at St. Anthony's Parish in Cohasset at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Pat Roche Hospice House of Hingham or the Paul Pratt Memorial library. For an online guestbook, please visit mcnamara-sparrell.com Cohasset-Norwell
781.383.0200
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 3, 2019