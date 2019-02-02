Home
Services
McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
160 So. Main St.
Cohasset, MA 02025
(781) 383-0200
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthonys Parish
Cohasset, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DORIS MCNULTY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DORIS R. MCNULTY


1920 - 2018 Obituary Condolences Flowers
DORIS R. MCNULTY Obituary
McNULTY, Doris R. (March 19, 1920 - December 25, 2018) Age 98, of Cohasset, MA, passed away peacefully on Christmas morning 2018. She accomplished much and was loved by all. Her husband, Denis M. McNulty, predeceased her on November 3, 2012. She is survived by son Peter McNulty of Malibu, CA, son David McNulty of Bluffton, SC and daughter Susan Racette of Scituate, MA. Also, her grandchildren, Sean, Caitlin, Kylie, Kevin, Christopher, Ashley, Aly, Josie and Juliet and great-grandchild, Sam. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at St. Anthony's Parish in Cohasset at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Pat Roche Hospice House of Hingham or the Paul Pratt Memorial library. For an online guestbook, please visit mcnamara-sparrell.com Cohasset-Norwell

781.383.0200
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
Download Now