CLEARY, Dorothy A. Of Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA, passed away on March 8, 2019, at Kaplan Hospice, Danvers, MA, age 96. She was the daughter of Timothy W. McCarthy and Katherine (Kearns) McCarthy of Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA, deceased. She was predeceased by her husband, William J. Cleary, NY, and her sisters, Sr. Margaret McCarthy, SCH, Sr. Mary McCarthy SCH, Eileen Trimble and her husband, Lawrence, MD, Alyce Hope and husband, George, CA, brothers Timothy McCarthy (infant), Robert E. McCarthy and his wife Jeanne, Dennis, MA, brothers-in-law, Francis X. Sheehan and Maurice A. Chouinard. She is survived by sisters, Catherine Sheehan, CA, Anne Chouinard of Manchester-by-the-Sea, her brother, Joseph B. McCarthy and his wife, Sheila, of Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA. Also survived by her stepson, William J. Cleary and his wife, Susan and family. She was a veteran of WWII, having served proudly in the US Coast Guard. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held in the Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington St., GLOUCESTER, on Wednesday morning, March 13 from 8-10 a.m. with her Mass being Celebrated in Sacred Heart Church, Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA at 11 a.m. Family and friends are cordially invited. Burial will be in Rosedale Cemetery in Manchester. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in her memory, to , Kaplan Hospice House, 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. Online condolences may be given at: www.greelyfuneralhome.com



Greely Funeral Home



Gloucester, MA 978-283-0698 Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary