Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 322-0834
Resources
More Obituaries for DOROTHY DEYOUNG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY A. (CHICOLER) DEYOUNG

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DOROTHY A. (CHICOLER) DEYOUNG Obituary
DeYOUNG, Dorothy A. (Chicoler) April 11, of Malden. Beloved wife of the late Arthur J. DeYoung. Devoted mother of Joseph W. Maciel of Beverly and Joseph J. Maciel of Westford. Cherished sister of the late Josephine Shields. Proud grandmother of Kevin, James, Krisslyn, Joseph, and Savannah. Also survived by her former husband, Henry Maciel. Funeral Services will be held at the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN, on Tues., April 16th, 2019, at 11 AM. Interment to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Donations in Dorothy's memory may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For obituary and directions, www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
Download Now