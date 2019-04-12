|
DeYOUNG, Dorothy A. (Chicoler) April 11, of Malden. Beloved wife of the late Arthur J. DeYoung. Devoted mother of Joseph W. Maciel of Beverly and Joseph J. Maciel of Westford. Cherished sister of the late Josephine Shields. Proud grandmother of Kevin, James, Krisslyn, Joseph, and Savannah. Also survived by her former husband, Henry Maciel. Funeral Services will be held at the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN, on Tues., April 16th, 2019, at 11 AM. Interment to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Donations in Dorothy's memory may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For obituary and directions, www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 14, 2019