DOHERTY, Dorothy A. (Crowley) Of Waltham, February 5, 2019. Wife of the late George M. Doherty. Mother of Margaret W. Keohane (Daniel) of Waltham and George M. Doherty, Jr. (LeeAnn) of Natick. Grandmother of Dennis Keohane (Sarah), Kate Hines (Terry), Megan DePiero (James), Erin Zimmerman (Matt), Christopher Doherty, Lauren Doherty, Emily Cashman, Caroline Doherty and Maggie Cashman. Great-grandmother of Finn, Maggie and Cassidy Keohane, Elly, Lila and Quinn DePiero and Wini and Tedy Hines. Sister of the late Mary DeAminicus, Joseph Crowley, Eleanor Klein and Peg O'Brien. Dot also leaves her best friend and neighbor, Maureen Corey, and many nieces, nephews and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember Dorothy's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Monday, February 11th from 4 to 8 p.m. and again at 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning before leaving in procession to Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to Our Lady's Parish, 920-R Trapelo Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For complete obituary, guest book and directions please visit JoyceFuneralHome.com Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 8, 2019