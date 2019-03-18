Boston Globe Obituaries
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
KINNON, Dorothy A. (Rowe) Mar. 16th, lifelong of Malden. Beloved wife of the late Cornelius Kinnon. Devoted mother of William Foley and wife Christine of Malden, and Dorothy Kozlowsky of Lynn. Cherished sister of James Rowe of Reading, and the late John Rowe, William Rowe, and Barbara Foley. Proud grandmother of Brittany, Michelle, and Stefany. A Memorial Service will be held for Dorothy on Thurs., Mar. 21st, at 11 AM, at the Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN, MA. For obituary and directions, www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 19, 2019
