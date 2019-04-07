CRONIN, Dorothy C. (Reynolds) Beloved mother and grandmother, died peacefully on April 7, 2019 at the age of 94. Dorothy led a life that exemplified strength, compassion, and joy in both good and bad times. Dorothy met Jack Cronin Sr. (BPD – retired) during WWII and they enjoyed 58 happy years of marriage together. They raised a family in St. Gregory's parish in Dorchester Lower Mills and, in the summers, at Humarock Beach. Both were active in CYO and other parish activities including monthly socials where she loved to dance. In retirement they enjoyed living in West Dennis, MA and Hope Sound, FL. Dorothy faced her life test in 1976 when her youngest son Neil broke his neck in a diving accident. For 30 years Dorothy cared for his every need under overwhelmingly difficult conditions. She is saluted by all that knew her for her ability to accept physical and emotional hardships while never losing her effervescent and positive outlook on life. Dorothy Cronin was preceded in death by her husband and son, John Cronin and Neil Cronin, respectively, along with sisters Francis Reynolds and Marion Reynolds. She is survived by her three children; Mary Claire Ballou of Glen, NH and her husband William; Jack Cronin of Lynnfield, MA and his wife Joanne; and Dr. Tom Cronin or Simbsury CT and his wife Ruth. Dorothy also leaves 6 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren along with three siblings, Thomas Reynolds of Yarmouth, MA, Kay Proctor of Burlington, MA and Margaret Reynolds of Milton, MA. Visiting Hours will be Thursday, April 11 from 8:30AM to 10 AM, at the Dolan Funeral Home, 1140 Washington St., DORCESTER, MA 02124. A Funeral Mass to Celebrate Dorothy's Life well lived will be held at St. Gregory's Church, 2223 Dorchester Ave., Dorchester, MA on Thursday, at 11 AM. Interment at Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, private with the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Saint John Paul II Catholic Academy (formerly St. Gregory School), 2200 Dorchester Ave., Dorchester, MA 02124. For further information please visit www.dolanfuneral.com Published in The Boston Globe from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019