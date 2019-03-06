|
CALABRUSO, Dorothy (Colsch) Of Hyde Park, March 3, 2019. Beloved wife of Joseph Calabruso. Devoted sister of the late Rosemarie Laughlin. Loving aunt of Steven Marrochello and his wife Veronica and Michael Marrochello. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, March 9th at Most Precious Blood Church, 25 Maple St., Hyde Park at 10:00 a.m. Visitation will be held prior to Mass in church from 9 - 10 a.m.
Laughlin, Nichols & Pennacchio
Funeral Home
Hyde Park 617-361-2410
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 7, 2019