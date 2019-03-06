Boston Globe Obituaries
Laughlin-Nichols & Pennacchio Funeral Home
34 Oak St(Hyde Park)
Boston, MA 02136
(617) 361-2410
CALABRUSO, Dorothy (Colsch) Of Hyde Park, March 3, 2019. Beloved wife of Joseph Calabruso. Devoted sister of the late Rosemarie Laughlin. Loving aunt of Steven Marrochello and his wife Veronica and Michael Marrochello. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, March 9th at Most Precious Blood Church, 25 Maple St., Hyde Park at 10:00 a.m. Visitation will be held prior to Mass in church from 9 - 10 a.m.

Laughlin, Nichols & Pennacchio

Funeral Home

Hyde Park 617-361-2410
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 7, 2019
