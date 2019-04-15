Boston Globe Obituaries
|
DOROTHY (ULLIAN) DOBROW

DOROTHY (ULLIAN) DOBROW Obituary
DOBROW, Dorothy (Ullian) Dorothy Dobrow (Ullian) of Brookline and Boca Raton, Florida entered into rest on April 15, 2019 at the age of 101. Beloved wife of the late George Dobrow. Devoted mother of Robert P. Dobrow and his wife Angela of Duluth, MN and the late Gerald S. Dobrow of Brookline. Loving sister of the late Bernard Ullian, Celia Lurie, Marilyn Edlow, and Beatrice Harris. Cherished grandmother of Joseph, Daniel, and Thomas Dobrow. Service will be held on Thursday, April 18 at 2 PM at Ahavas Achim Anshe Sfard Cemetery, 89 Lakeshore Rd., Lynn. The family will gather in Brookline after the service for a meal of remembrance. Dorothy will be remembered for her spirit, love of life, and devotion to family. Stanetsky Memorial Chapels www.stanetskybrookline.com 617-232-9300
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 17, 2019
